Atishi pulls up principal and teachers for irregularities in MCD school

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at an MCD school in Sangam Vihar, during which she found that two teachers were absent during school hours without informing the principal.

There were also irregularities in the data related to 'Mission Buniyaad'. In light of these findings, Atishi directed the concerned officials to take strict action against anyone involved in negligence in the school and to submit an action taken report in this matter.

When Atishi arrived at the MCD school, she found that in one classroom, there was no teacher present, and the students were outside the classroom.

When the principal was asked about the reason for the teacher's absence, she had no clue. After making a phone call, it was found that the teacher was not present in the school. Subsequently, Atishi conducted an inspection of all the classes and found that one more teacher was absent without informing the principal.

Taking cognisance of the matter, she instructed the concerned officials to initiate strict action against both the teachers.

She also found that there were teachers who had been consistently absent for several months, and directed the officials to take immediate action against them.

During the inspection, Atishi also found that there were many irregularities in the data related to Mission Buniyaad and the principal did not have any information about them.

She said it's the principal's duty to oversee teachers, timetables, academic plans, and school matters. She also stressed that teachers’ absence during school hours without the principal's knowledge is unacceptable, and reflects insensitivity towards children, which the government will not tolerate at any cost.

She further directed the officials to take strict action against the negligent teachers and staff and submit an action taken report soon.

“In education matters, the AAP government follows a zero-tolerance policy. We aim to provide excellent education to every child. No negligence in children's education will be tolerated, and officials must take this seriously. They must ensure that all the children in MCD schools receive the education they rightfully deserve," the minister said.

