India’s space programme is a source of national pride, says Rajya Sabha resolution

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday discussed 'India's glorious space journey marked by successful soft landing of Chandrayan-3' and after a day-long discussion adopted a resolution terming the space programme a "source of national pride".

“India’s Space programme is a source of national pride. It is a continuing testimony to the nation’s inherent, scientific and technological prowess. Affirmative ecosystem and visionary leadership has enabled our scientists to fully realise their potential, unleash their energy and attain this historical milestone.

"This House recognises and appreciates the scientists, including the women scientists, for achieving this arduous feat with the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the unconquered south-pole of Moon. This accomplishment, along with the other space missions, will usher in long-lasting economic and social upliftment."

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said: "I heard the Members' views in the house and outside, observations and assessment with rapt attention. One common thread was evident in the speeches, national Interest and that it is glorious concerted efforts."

"There was a resonance of a shared sense of pride and accomplishment in our space odyssey, made possible by the brilliant minds of our scientists and technicians and visionary leadership on appropriate occasions," he added.

He said that the vast expanse of space has enchanted humanity since time immemorial and members have reflected on that in terms of poems also.

"Bharat, one of the oldest civilisations in the world, has nurtured a strong tradition of space science and astronomy. The rich contributions of our earliest scholars like Aryabhatta, Varahamihira, Brahmagupta, Bhaskara among others are recognised not just by Bharat, but by the world at large!

"In recognition of their contribution, the very first Indian spacecraft named after the mathematician and astronomer of Gupta Era (about 1500 years old), Aryabhatta, was launched in 1975," he added.

The VP said that the "spirit of exploration, built upon our scientific heritage, fuelled by courage and innovation, has propelled us to explore the uncharted territories of space with renewed vigour"

"While doing so, on the one hand we are showcasing our technological prowess. On the other hand, we remain firmly dedicated towards reaping its benefit for social good, and to enhance the lives of our countrymen."

He said that members may recall during Chandrayaan-2 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally present to encourage and motivate the scientists at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

"This consistent support and belief of leadership in the scientific community has undoubtedly been a vital factor in the success of Chandrayaan-3 and our earlier missions," he added.

