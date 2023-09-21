ED attaches assets worth Rs 24.01cr of erstwhile Panchkula DRO

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has attached assets worth Rs 24.01 crore belonging to Naresh Kumar Sheokand, erstwhile District Revenue Officer (DRO) of Panchkula in Haryana, and others under the provisions of Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), in the case of embezzlement of NHAI and HSIIDC funds.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana and the CBI, against Naresh Kumar Sheokand and others under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct by public servants.

The ED investigation revealed that Naresh Kumar Sheokand, in connivance with other private persons fraudulently transferred NHAI and HSIIDC funds meant for acquisition of land to ineligible persons causing wrongful loss to the exchequer to the tune of Rs 37.89 crore.

The ED investigation further revealed that these funds which are proceeds of crime were further routed to different bank accounts, withdrawn in cash, invested in business and used for purchase of various properties.

Accordingly, the movable and immovable properties located in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 24.01 crore belonging to Naresh Kumar Sheokand and others, have been attached as per the provisions of PMLA.

Earlier, properties worth Rs 2.42 crore belonging to Naresh Kumar Sheokand and Shamshad, were attached by the ED and confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority.

The total attachment in this case stands at Rs 26.43 crore till date.

Also, Sheokand and Chandra Shekhar are currently in judicial custody.

