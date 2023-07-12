Atishi opposes move to bring GST under money laundering law purview

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Delhi Finance Minister Atishi has said that she opposed bringing GST under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act during the 50th GST Council meeting which was held on Tuesday.

Finance Ministers of several states, including Delhi and Punjab, also opposed this move of the Central government in the GST Council.

Atishi told reporters outside Vigyan Bhavan, where the GST council meeting was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, that finance ministers from many states opposed the Centre's decision to bring GSTN under PMLA provisions, as it would lead to unnecessary harassment of small and medium businesspersons in the hands of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Atishi said that the new system was a direct attack by the BJP to harass the traders and destroy their businesses.

She said even traders paying GST on time will be affected by this.

She termed the move a threat to the country's economy.

"Till now, the Central government misused the ED to threaten the opposition parties and now with its new order, it will harass the traders, especially in the opposition party-ruled states. But for the betterment of traders, we will oppose this order that gives unlimited power to ED and will do everything possible to stop it," she said.

"So, will ED cases be filed against crores of traders of the country who pay GST due to this decision? So, will the business class now focus on increasing their business or will they keep fighting with ED cases?" she questioned.

"It is clear from this notification of the Central government that the ED can take action against 1 crore 38 lakh people who pay GST in this country. Due to this, in the future, whenever the ED wants, it will go to every street and locality and register a case under PMLA against any businessman... and put him in jail, and he will not even get bail," the Minister said.

She said that the Finance Ministers of many states, including Delhi and Punjab, have opposed this move of the Central government in the GST Council meeting.

