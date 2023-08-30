Atishi inspects Delhi Gate ahead of G-20 Summit

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi inspected the Shantivan Road and Delhi Gate on Wednesday to inspect the preparedness of G-20 Summit.

Atishi said that heads of countries and senior officials from around the world were coming to Delhi for the G20 summit and Delhi is ready to welcome them.

"It is a matter of pride for both Delhi and the country that we are getting an opportunity to showcase our best to them. Preparations for the G20 summit are in full swing across Delhi, with beautification efforts also well underway.

“Today, I visited Rajghat, a location that many delegates and heads of countries will visit during the summit. Over the past year, the stretch from Rajghat to Red Fort has undergone a stunning transformation led by the PWD. This area has been enhanced with features such as fountains, contemporary street art, open seating spaces, lighting and many more,” she said.

She said that the Rajghat, the memorial of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, is always a priority for any esteemed foreign delegation visiting India.

“As such, the memorial has undergone unique landscaping. It has been adorned with greenery all around, a 115ft Indian flag, lighting installations, and much more.

“Alongside the heads of state, numerous contingents representing political, administrative, social, and economic sectors are also visiting concurrently during the summit.

“Hence, we have revitalized the entire vicinity around Rajghat to offer them an unforgettable experience. Rajghat is the pride of the nation, and we aim for visiting delegates to carry back indelible memories," she said.

