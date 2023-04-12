Atiq's sister offers to surrender in court

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), April 12 (IANS) Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's sister, Ayesha Noori has expressed her desire to surrender before the court.

The chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Prayagraj has now sought report from Dhoomanganj police station in response to an application moved Noori.

The CJM has fixed April 13 as next date for hearing of the matter.

In her application, Ayesha Noori said she came to know through a media report that she has been termed as an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

"Since I have been made accused in the case, I wish to surrender before the court in order to pray for bail," she said.

She requested the CJM to obtain report from the police in this connection.

Ayesha's husband, Akhlaq Ahmed, a Meerut-based doctor was arrested by the special task force (STF) on April 2 from his Meerut residence and was taken to Prayagraj in connection with Umesh Pal murder case.

He was later sent to jail in 14 days judicial custody.

It is alleged that Akhlaq provided shelter and money to the killers of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal. He was then taken to Prayagraj.

It is alleged that Akhlaq, who was posted at Abdullapur Community Health Centre, not only provided shelter to the killers of Umesh Pal, but also money when they reached Meerut after the murder.

Subsequently, after the arrest of Akhlaq, his wife Ayesha Noori, too, was wanted in this connection.

Ayesha Noori came to limelight when she followed the cavalcade of police carrying Atiq from Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj to be produced before the court at the time of pronouncement of verdict in connection with Umesh Pal abduction case on March 28.

Pal and his two police security guards were shot dead on February 24, 2023, outside his home in the Dhoomanganj police station area.

On a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq, his brother Ashraf, two sons, his aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and nine others.

