Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul announce the arrival of their baby girl

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple took to social media to announce the happy news with a heartfelt post.

On Monday, the new parents shared a joint post announcing the arrival of their baby girl. Along with their announcement, Athiya and Rahul posted a painting of two swans, accompanied by the message, “Blessed with a baby girl.”

The baby was born on March 24 as the picture mentions “24-03-2025.” This is the couple's first child.

As soon as the couple shared the joyous news, their friends from the industry and fans filled the comments section with heartfelt congratulations. Actress Nimrat Kaur commented, “Congratulations guys.” Tiger Shroff dropped several heart emojis. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations.” Arjun Kapoor wished the couple writing, “is here !!! #squishy !!! Congratulations guys.” Mom-to-be Kiara Advani also dropped red heart emojis.

In November of last year, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to Instagram to share the news of their pregnancy. The note read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.”

For the unversed, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty first crossed paths in January 2019 through a mutual friend, and they immediately hit it off. Over the years, their bond grew stronger, leading to a relationship that flourished. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in 2023. Their intimate wedding ceremony took place at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

