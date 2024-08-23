Atharva talks about the importance of his character of B. R. Ambedkar in ‘Bheema’

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actor Atharva, who is known for portrayal of the titular role in the television show ‘Ek Mahanayak: Dr B.R. Ambedkar’, embodies the iconic figure and the architect of the Constitution of India in the newly launched social drama, ‘Bheema’. The actor spoke about the importance of his character in the larger narrative of ‘Bheema’.



The actor called it a huge honour to play such an inspiring leader once again. He shared that over the past two and a half years, he has had the privilege of being a part of an iconic show like ‘Ek Mahanayak: Dr B.R. Ambedkar’.

He said, “When I learned that the makers of 'Bheema' wanted me to portray Baba Saheb, I was overjoyed and immediately accepted. This role has been transformative, and I am grateful to continue honouring his legacy through my performance”.

The show is set in the 1980s, and portrays the life of a young girl named Bheema from an underprivileged background. The show highlights her struggles for equal rights. It’s a story of love, strength, and the unyielding bond between a mother and her daughter.

He spoke about his role in the new show, and how it’s integral to the narrative. He said, “Baba Saheb serves as a guiding force for Bheema as she fights for her rights and seeks her rightful place in society. The show meticulously captures her battles against the adversities imposed by society. Despite enduring numerous injustices and discrimination, Bheema remains fearless in her pursuit of justice and equality”.

Atharva has been receiving praises for his performance in Bheema. He adds, “I was deeply honoured when the show’s first episode aired and garnered such positive feedback. Hearing from viewers who were moved by the show’s narrative was incredibly rewarding. The love and appreciation from the audience has been heartening, and I’m thankful to be involved in such a meaningful project.”

‘Bheema’ airs on &TV.

