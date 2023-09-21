Assembly digitisation will enhance efficiency of MLAs: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said digitisation of the Vidhan Sabha will act as a cornerstone for enhancing the efficiency of the MLAs to raise issues of public concern and for people to judge their performance.

The Chief Minister while addressing the assembly after the launch of the National e-Vidhan Application said it is a revolutionary step aimed at making the legislatures more effective and responsive.

He said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha is the first in the country to launch various applications.

Mann said his government has taken this step for the welfare of the common man and to update the MLAs.

The Chief Minister said this system will play a key role in streamlining the work of the legislative assembly thereby making Punjab a frontrunner state in the country.

Mann said in future also every step will be taken for the wellbeing of the state and the prosperity of its people.

The Chief Minister informed that attendance of the members of the Legislative Assembly will be marked in the House through this application.

He said Punjab is the first state to adopt the state-of-the-art digitization process, adding that times are changing with every passing day and “we need to be updated in this prevailing world”.

Mann said the people will be able to access information through this application and the members will get updated information about the proceedings with a single click on their I-Pads.

Earlier, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan while expressing satisfaction on the adoption of this unique application, gave a brief outlook about the working of this system and said this step will prove to be a game changer to save the environment as well as to provide accurate information with just a click.

Calling the present Assembly the most educated and young Assembly with 11 qualified doctors, 14 postgraduates, 17 lawyers, he said the NEVA Sewa Kendra has also been established here to impart training about this system to the members.

