Assembly bypolls: Voting underway in MP's Amarwara

Bhopal, July 10 (IANS) Voting for the bypolls to the Amarwara Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district was underway from 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The polling was being held amid tight security which will conclude at 6 p.m.

More than 2.5 lakh voters will decide the fate of nine candidates, including three-time former MLA Kamlesh Shah, who is contesting the election on BJP's symbol.

Shah, who won the election in December last year on the Congress symbol. He, however, resigned from the MLA post and joined the BJP, which necessitated the bypoll.

Congress has fielded Dheernash Invati from this tribal-dominated constituency. Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) has fielded Devirao Bhalavi. There are independent candidates also in the fray.

The results will be announced on July 13.

There are a total of seven Assembly seats in Chhindwara district and the Congress won all these in December last year. But this time the BJP aims to challenge Congress veteran Kamal Nath's stronghold with candidate Kamlesh Shah.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.