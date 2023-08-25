Assembly bypolls: 16 candidates with criminal cases, 11 face serious charges, says report

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) A total of 16 candidates out of 42 contesting the bypolls to seven Assembly constituencies in six states have declared criminal cases against them, out of which 11 have serious charges against them, a report revealed on Friday.

In a report, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) said that it has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 42 out of 43 candidates from seven Assembly constituencies of six states bypolls to be held on September 5.

The report stated that there are 16 (38 per cent) candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.

"Out of these, 11 (26 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

The report further stated that 10 (24 per cent) candidates out of 42 contesting the bye-elections are crorepatis.

The report further highlighted that the average assets per candidate is Rs 1.08 crore whereas 19 candidates have declared liabilities.

The report further said that out of 42, five candidates are women, which is 12 per cent.

The bye-elections for the Assembly seat of Jharkhand's Dumri, Kerala's Puthuppally, Tripura's Boxanagar and Dhanpur, Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi, Uttarakhand's Bageshwar and West Bengal's Dhupguri is to be held on September 5.

On Ghosi Assembly seat a maximum of 10 candidates are in the poll fray, while seven candidates are in fray in Dhupguri and six each in Dhumri and Puthuppally and four each in Boxanagar and Dhanpur and five candidates in Bageshwar Assembly constituency.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.