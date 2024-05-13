Assault on Swati Maliwal at CM Kejriwal’s house; no complaint received, say Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Former DCW chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly slapped by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal Assistant (PA) Bibhav on Monday, sources said, adding that the incident occurred at CM's residence in the national capital.

Swati Maliwal also visited the Civil Lines police station but did not complain.

"One police control room (PCR) call at 9:34 a.m. on Monday has been received at Civil Lines police station from a lady saying she has been assaulted at CM House,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena.

“After some time, MP Madam came to the Civil Lines police station, however, she left stating she would give a complaint later," said the DCP.

However, the police officials are yet to confirm Bibhav's role.

Further details are awaited.

There has been no reaction from Swati Maliwal and the AAP. The CM's residence has also not reacted to the alleged incident.

The BJP slammed the Delhi CM and called it a ‘plot to abuse and harass the dissenters’ at his residence. Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was thrashed by Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav. She had to call up the police to report the incident.”

“Why Swati Maliwal was manhandled and beaten at the Chief Minister’s residence?" Sirsa asked while claiming that many such incidents have taken place in the past.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.