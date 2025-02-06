Assault against Army officer: Inquiry commission to submit report by Feb 28

Bhubaneswar, Feb 5 (IANS) The Commission headed by Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, inquiring into the alleged torture of an army officer and his fiancee at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar on the intervening night of September 14 and 15 last year, has decided to submit its report by February 28.

Speaking to media persons here, CR Dash Commission's secretary, Subhendra Mohanty said that the probe into the matter has concluded on Wednesday and the report will be submitted to the government by February 28.

He further added that the lawyer of the Army officer and his fiancee was on Wednesday supposed to interrogate 35 police officials including the Ex-IIC of Bharatpur Police station, Dinakrushna Mishra who have submitted affidavits in support of the accused police staff of Bharatpur police station.

However, the couple’s lawyer sought more time and asked the commission’s permission to interrogate the 35 police witnesses by February 15.

“The commission has requested the government to extend its tenure till April 2025 but the state government has asked the commission to submit the inquiry report by February 28. As it is not possible to interrogate 35 witnesses within a comparatively short span of time, The commission today concluded the inquiry process and decided to submit the report based on the available evidence by February 28,” said Mohanty.

He also told the media persons that the Crime Branch is yet to share the narco analysis, polygraph and brain finger-printing tests of five police officials with the commission.

He hoped that the agency is likely to share the said examination reports before the submission of the inquiry report to the state government by the end of this month.

As per the reports, the army officer and his fiancee had gone to the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage during the wee hours on September 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, an argument ensued between the police, the army officer and his friend at the police station. The army officer was allegedly beaten by the on-duty police officials while three women cops dragged his lady friend into a cell of the Police station. Some male cops including the ex-IIC of the Bharatpur Police station reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

