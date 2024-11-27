Assam: Trading scam victims fume after key accused get bail

Guwahati, Nov 27 (IANS) Trading scam victims fumed with anger after two key accused in the case got bail in Assam as the investigation agency failed to submit a charge sheet.

The key accused who secured bail were Bishal Phukan and Swapnanil Das.

On the condition of anonymity, a medical professional who invested a handsome amount in the trading through Das' company said, "We thought that the investigation agency would punish the fraudsters and we may get back our money; however, now the chances are slim as the police and central probe agency failed to submit even a chargesheet within the stipulated time."

Another investor said, "Merely after two months of the arrest, the kingpins of the huge scam were walking out of the jail. This is unfortunate."

Meanwhile, according to a senior police officer, the investigation is on the right track and a chargesheet will soon be produced before the Court.

"Those involved in the trading scam will not be spared," the official added.

To recall, the state government handed over 41 cases related to the online trading scam to the central agency.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police handed over key information regarding the online trading scam to the CBI officials.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier announced that the CBI would be investigating 41 cases on the multi-crore online trading scam case.

"We have filed 41 cases against the online trading fraudsters. The state government decided to hand over all of these cases to the CBI. I spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this, and he agreed to let the CBI probe the scam. I went to Delhi to apprise him about the latest development," he had said.

It is to be mentioned that an online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crore was busted in Assam in September after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

Swapnanil Das was taken into custody from Guwahati.

