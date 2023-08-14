Assam: Suspected rhino poacher killed in police encounter

Guwahati, August 14 (IANS) A suspected rhino poacher was killed in a police encounter in Assam’s Chirang district. The accused was arrested on Sunday night from near the India-Bhutan border, the police said.

Nareswar Basumatary was shot by Assam's Special Task Force (STF), according to the police, after he tried to escape from custody.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Assam and a team from the Chirang Forest Department launched an operation on Sunday night close to the border between India and Bhutan based on a tip-off concerning the smuggling of rhino bones and other body parts.

During the operation, the authorities arrested Nareswar Basumatary along with Biran Narzary and Bahadur Magar, all natives of Jaipur Malibhita region in Chirang district, who were suspected poachers and smugglers.

The authorities also recovered rhino claws, skin, a homemade pistol and bullets from their possession.

Later, they were handed over to the STF led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta. The STF claimed that Basumatary promised to assist them in identifying other poachers.

He allegedly attacked the STF officers at Jalukani under Amguri police station in Chirang district, which is near the Bhutan border.

"When he got to the jungle, he suddenly shoved the officers and tried to run away. We warned him, but he didn't listen. When the police opened fire on him, he attempted to take a gun from a police man,” an officer said on Monday.

Basumatary, who had several gunshot wounds to his hand and back, was admitted to the Barpeta Medical College for treatment where he passed away, according to the police.

His body has been sent for post-mortem.

"We are questioning the two others who were arrested along with Basumatary,” the officer said.

The accused admitted to killing two rhinos in the Manas National Park earlier this year.

Seven rhino poachers have been identified by the arrested individuals.

"They killed a rhino during after spending six days inside the park. The rhino horn was sold,” the officer said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.