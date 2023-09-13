Assam to spend Rs 226 cr to build Unity Malls to promote 'ODOP'

Guwahati, September 13 (IANS) The Assam government has decided to spend Rs 226 crore to build a Unity Mall (Ekta Mall) in Guwahati with the goals of promoting national unification, carrying forward the "Make in India" philosophy, and promoting "One District One Product" (ODOP)

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting that was presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and held on Tuesday night at the Janata Bhawan here.

The Unity Mall, which will have 35 showrooms for all states and union territories and 35 showrooms for all 35 districts of Assam, will be built close to the Assam Trade Promotion Organization Complex, Betkuchi, according to Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

To create a platform for selling GI products of the state and the northeastern region, and to promote brand Assam through "Made in Assam" products, the Unity Mall will provide marketing support to ODOP as well as traditional industries and artisans from all the 35 districts

