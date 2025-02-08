Assam set to host world's largest Jhumur dance festival: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 8 (IANS) Assam is all set to host the world’s largest Jhumur dance, also called Jhumoir, which is scheduled for the upcoming investment summit in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, adding the event will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The world's largest Jhumoir performance is all set to showcase on 24th February, in the presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," the Assam CM wrote on X, and also posted a short video.

The two-day investment summit—Advantage Assam will take place on February 25 and 26. One day prior to the event, Assam government eyes a Guinness World Record by holding the world’s largest ever Jhumur dance in the presence of PM Modi.

Sarma said: "This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors."

He asserted that the spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artistes will be an extraordinary show.

The preparations are underway for this cultural event.

"Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati," the Assam CM said.

This comes after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam's standing as a new investment destination in the country.

Earlier, Sarma claimed that Assam has become one of the most peaceful states in the country with crime rates going down drastically, and said that projects are being fast-tracked with ease of doing business and single window clearance making the state a potential spot for investments.

"We are moving at a great speed on the infrastructure and industrial fronts," he added.

