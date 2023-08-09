Assam Police seize drugs worth Rs 7 cr, arrest three

Guwahati, Aug 9 (IANS) Assam Police seized narcotics worth Rs 7 crore in Hojai district and arrested three people in connection, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, based on a tip-off, a special team conducted an operation in Jamuhndal area and seized at least 660 grams of contrabands on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Mafida Begum, Khudeja Begum and Ataur Rahman.

They have been produced in the court and were taken into police custody for interrogation.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

