Assam Police seize drugs worth Rs 5 cr, arrest 5

Guwahati, Aug 21 (IANS) In two separate incidents, the Assam Police seized drugs worth Rs 5 crore in Cachar district and arrested five persons in connection, officials said on Monday

The narcotics were seized from two different places near the inter-state borders with Manipur and Mizoram.

Based on a tip-off, an operation was conducted on Sunday evening at the Kulicharra-Idgah road in Dholai area near the Manipur border.

“During a check on the highway, narcotic substances suspected to be heroin were recovered from a vehicle. The drugs were kept hidden inside a few soap boxes within the vehicle,” a police officer said.

The total contraband recovered was around 780 grams.

Anam Uddin Talukdar, Bachan Ali Sekh, and Fayeh Ahmed Mazumder were arrested on the charges of drug peddling.

Meanwhile at the Sonai-Kabuganj Road, the district police conducted a separate operation on Sunday night in which 120 grams of suspected heroin was seized.

The area falls near the Mizoram border.

Two persons identified as Mehbub Alom Mazumder and Abul Hussain Laskar were arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

Talking to IANS, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said: “Whether the narcotics were brought from the nearby states is still unknown, however, as the seizure happened near the border areas, interstate drug nexus cannot be ruled out. We have been conducting

