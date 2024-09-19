Assam: Police seek kingpin Bishal Phukan’s custody in trading scam case

Guwahati, Sep 19 (IANS) The kingpin of a multi-crore online trading scam - Bishal Phukan was sent to three days of police custody, officials said on Thursday.

A senior police official said that the investigating team believes that more details related to the huge financial scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crore can be unearthed by interrogating Bishal Phukan and that is why police sought his custody.

Moreover, the police searched a few places in Dibrugarh town on Thursday to seize the properties of Phukan, the controversial Assamese actress Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah.

Borah along with her husband were lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail after the court sent them to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, it was alleged that the actress did not cooperate well with the investigation team.

A senior police official said, “Borah has not been cooperative with the investigation team since her surrender and subsequent arrest. She is either crying during interrogation or evading the questions by other means. The actress has also complained multiple times at the time of questioning that she was not feeling well; however, during the medical check-up, she was pronounced fit by the health team.”

Earlier last week, Sumi Borah circulated a video before she surrendered to the police. In that video, she mentioned that she cannot stay for long in the police lock up and the actress would prefer to stay in jail.

The accused actress also said in her video that she had not fled but was hiding due to propaganda being run against her. She alleged that a lot of misinformation was being spread and her family has been suffering a lot due to it.

Police claimed that Sumi Borah was a close associate of Bishal Phukan in the trading scam and he used the actress’ network to get clients from the Assamese movie industry.

Allegedly, Borah managed many influential persons to invest in Phukan’s trading company under the pretext of giving them higher returns.

