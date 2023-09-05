Assam Police reorganise special juvenile protection act

Guwahati, September 5 (IANS) Assam Police announced the reorganisation of the Special Juvenile Protection Police Units (SJPUs) in 35 districts of the state in compliance with the Juvenile Justice Act, an official statement said on Tuesday.

This action follows a notification that was published on February 8, 2019, and in which the Governor of Assam authorised the formation of SJPUs in accordance with section 107(2) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

A Nodal officer with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police or higher ranks will serve as the commander of each of these units.

Furthermore, Section 107(1) of the Juvenile Justice Act requires them to have a designated Child Welfare Police Officer (CWPO). Each unit will also include two social workers, preferably from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), with experience in child rights, at least one of whom should be a woman.

This all-encompassing strategy intends to reinforce child protection systems and secure juveniles' wellbeing throughout Assam, reinforcing the commitment to preserving their rights and welfare, the statement added.

