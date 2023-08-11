Assam Police arrest three accused over charges of cyber fraud

Guwahati, Aug 11 (IANS) Assam Police on Friday said that they have arrested three people for their alleged involvement in running a cyber-fraud nexus in Nagaon district of the state.

The accused have been identified as Anowar Uddin Ahmed, Iliyas Ahmed and Azarul Islam.

A senior police officer told IANS that the police launched an operation on Thursday night and nabbed three cyber criminals from the Dimoruguri village in the district.

The police have seized at least 400 SIM cards and 10 mobile phones from their possession.

“To register sim cards against their names, the trio created fictitious paperwork in the names of students. The public is then duped into parting with their hard-earned cash via these SIM cards,” the officer added.

The trio has used this method of operation to con gullible people out of large sums of money totaling several lakhs of rupees.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that a fourth person who is also related to the cyber fraud nexus managed to flee while police went to catch him. A manhunt was launched to nab the miscreant.

