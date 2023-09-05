Assam: Passenger offloaded for unruly behaviour during take-off

Guwahati, Sep 5 (IANS) A passenger was offloaded from a Kolkata-bound flight at the Silchar airport for unruly behaviour, an official said on Tuesday.

P.K. Gorai, an Airport Authority of India (AAI) official, told IANS, "One passenger identified as Sujit Das Choudhury was offloaded from an aircraft of Alliance Air for unruly behaviour on Tuesday. He didn't know the standard protocol of not talking on phone during take-off."

According to Gorai, Choudhury was repeatedly requested by the crew members to switch off his cellphone; however, he not only declined to do that, but even got involved in an altercation with the crew members, and allegedly misbehaved with them.

Some co-passengers travelling with Das Choudhury also joined the altercation with the cabin crew in this matter, which led to a chaotic situation on board even as the aircraft was already in an accelerating mode for take-off.

Meanwhile, the captain intervened and ordered Choudhury to be offloaded for his unruly behaviour. At least 10 co-passengers who were travelling with Das Choudhury in a group also deboarded the plane in protest against the decision of the crew members.

Due to the incident, the flight got delayed by 29 minutes. The Alliance Air flight, which was earlier scheduled to take-off for Kolkata from Silchar at 2:20 p.m., ultimately departed at 2:49 p.m.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.