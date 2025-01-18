Assam now a good place for investment: Minister Bimal Borah

Guwahati, Jan 18 (IANS) Assam Industry Minister Bimal Borah, who has been in London to attract investors for the upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2.0' summit in Guwahati, asserted that the state is now a good place for investment as the law and order situation has drastically improved in the last few years.

Borah, addressing industry players in London said, "Assam is a good place for investment due to tourism and other thing. We have overcome many things. Law and order situation is good now, infrastructure has got a major boost in recent years."

He mentioned that to put Assam on the map of a good investment zone, many steps have been taken and an outreach programme is also being initiated.

"I am here and addressing the industry players to let them know more about Assam and the current scenario of the state," Borah said, adding that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in Delhi and BJP ousted the Congress government in Assam in 2016, the state has received a major boost in many sectors.

He stated, "In every sector, Assam is progressing well. The government has done tremendous work in the power sector."

The state government has given top priority to the betterment of roads and infrastructure facilities, he said.

A big investor summit - Advantage Assam 2.0 is set to be hosted in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from across the world, solidifying Assam's standing as a new investment destination in the country.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the event would highlight the traditional 'Jhumur' dance of the tea tribe clans.

He said, "This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors."

