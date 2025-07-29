Assam not only protecting tigers, but reclaiming their kingdom: CM Sarma

Guwahati, July 29 (IANS) As Assam pushes ahead with a series of high-profile eviction drives in its forested regions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday framed the initiative as part of a broader conservation effort aimed at protecting the state’s rich biodiversity -- particularly its tiger population.

“Assam is not just protecting tigers, it is reclaiming their kingdom,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

Highlighting the state’s ecological significance, he added, “With the world’s 3rd highest tiger density, expanded reserves, and bold action against encroachment, the striped beasts of Assam continue to roam with power and pride.”

The statement comes amid a massive eviction drive in the Rengma Reserve Forest at Uriamghat under the Sarupathar sub-division in the Golaghat district, where nearly 2,000 families have been identified as alleged encroachers and at least 11,000 bighas of encroached land will be made free from encroachment, officials said.

The Golaghat district administration has made huge security arrangements in the Rengma Reserve forest bordering Nagaland, where the eviction drive is being carried out.

The encroached land, reportedly converted into betel nut plantations allegedly linked to a larger “betel mafia” network, has drawn sharp administrative action following extensive land surveys across 30 villages in the area.

Authorities have deployed a formidable force -- around 700 to 800 personnel from the Assam Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Forest Department. Heavy machinery, including bulldozers and excavators, has also been mobilised to carry out the eviction.

Many of those facing eviction are Bengali-speaking Muslims, a community often branded as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Reports suggest that a significant number have fled the area in fear, seeking shelter in other parts of Assam. The government claims these settlements, many of which have converted forest areas into betel nut plantations, have disrupted wildlife corridors and contributed to habitat loss for endangered species, including the Bengal tiger.

Meanwhile, Assam’s forest department has recently expanded protected areas and ramped up surveillance in key reserves like Kaziranga, Manas, and Nameri.

Officials said these measures, along with sustained anti-poaching efforts and removal of human encroachments, are helping to preserve vital habitats and reverse the trend of shrinking wild zones.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.