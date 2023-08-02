Assam: Man surrenders after killing a woman

Guwahati, Aug 2 (IANS) A day after allegedly killing a woman and dumping her body near a house in the Sonapur area on the outskirts of Guwahati, the accused surrendered before the police on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the police, the individual identified as Hasmat Ali killed a woman in 15-mile area in Sonapur on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rita Boro. Locals, who spotted Boro's body, informed her family members who lodged a police complaint accusing Ali of the murder.

Ali was on the run and the police were trying to catch him.

A senior police officer said, “On Wednesday afternoon, Ali surrendered in the Hajo police station in Kamrup (Rural) district. He has been interrogated by the police.”

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

