Assam to make shelter home for transgenders: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that as part of the government's commitment towards inclusivity, the state administration will establish a shelter home in Guwahati for the transgender community.

CM Sarma took to his X handle and wrote, "A shelter for the transgender community. Our Govt is ringing in a new era of inclusivity. We are setting up a dedicated shelter home in Guwahati for the transgender community so that they have a safe space to stay in."

The Chief Minister earlier said that Assam has the growth rates of 14-15 per cent which is more than the national average.

He also said that Assam has positioned itself as one of the five fastest growing states in the country.

He said, "We are consistently clocking growth rates of 14-15 per cent, which is much more than the national growth of 9-10 per cent. Assam is one of the five fastest growing States of the country and the resounding success of Advantage Assam 2.0 speaks volumes about our growth journey."

The Chief Minister stated that Assam has registered a significant growth in mutual funds in the last five years.

According to him, at least 159 per cent rise in mutual funds in Assam was noticed during the last five years where the investment rose from Rs 11,298 crore to Rs 29,268 crore.

CM Sarma also claimed that the state has significantly contributed to the growth story of India.

Moreover, he also mentioned that Assam was the leading contributor in the mutual funds from the northeastern region from 2020 to 2024.

CM Sarma also mentioned that Assam is dedicated to aiding the nation's growth, particularly by providing qualified human resources for a range of industries.

