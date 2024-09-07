Assam to intensify efforts to detect illegal Bangladeshi immigrants: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Sep 7 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the state government would initiate a slew of measures against illegal infiltration that will include coordinated efforts among different agencies.

Taking to X, the Assam CM wrote: "We are intensifying efforts to remove illegal immigrants from Assam. The state government is initiating a series of coordinated actions that include enhanced surveillance, closer coordination with central agencies, additional deployment of forces among others."

Moreover, according to Sarma, the detection of illegal immigrants entering Assam through its international borders has long been a critical responsibility of the Assam Police Border Organisation.

However, recent reports indicate an increase in the number of illegal immigrants being detected, necessitating intensified efforts across the state.

He shared data which showed from January this year to date, a total of 54 illegal immigrants have been detected -- 48 in Karimganj district, 4 in Bongaigaon district, and one each in Dima Hasao and Dhubri district.

"Of these, 45 individuals were successfully pushed back into their country of origin, while nine were arrested in Karimganj. Additionally, there have been reports of suspected non-Indian nationals and foreign-origin individuals in certain areas of the State, particularly in Upper Assam and North Assam districts. The detection of such individuals is critical, given the potential threat to national security," the Chief Minister mentioned.

He also stated that Assam Police was directed to take all necessary preventive and precautionary measures to intensify detection and proactively curb the movement of illegal migrants, while taking steps to repatriate these individuals.

The patrolling and surveillance in areas under the jurisdiction of Border Outposts will be increased to detect and prevent illegal border crossings and a stronger coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other Central agencies will be established to facilitate seamless information sharing and joint operations for enhanced border security.

Additionally, according to the Chief Minister, the intelligence-gathering mechanisms, focusing on cross-border networks and infiltration routes will be enhanced with deployment of trained personnel in key areas to gather and process actionable intelligence for timely intervention.

Moreover, additional forces will be deployed in the border districts as per ground level assessment to assist the Border Police in these sensitive border districts vulnerable to illegal influx.

Superintendent of Police of the border districts shall review the current strength and functioning of the police stations in the border areas and take additional support, if required from the headquarters,” the Chief Minister said.

