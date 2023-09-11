Assam has less power shortage than other states, says CM

Guwahati, Sep 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state produces only 400 MW of electricity from its own sources but the power department has to handle the demand of 2500 MW during peak hours.

He asserted that the power shortage in Assam is very small compared to other big states.

“We are dealing with the situation by purchasing electricity from various sources. The problem has been overcome and there is no possibility of further power cut,” Sarma said during the first day of the autumn session of the Assam assembly.

“In 2021-22, the deficit in the state was 5 MW. At that time, there was a deficit of 250 MW in Himachal Pradesh, 125 MW in Punjab, 170 MW in Uttar Pradesh, 59 MW in Maharashtra, 519 MW in Andhra Pradesh, 664 MW in Bihar, and 270 MW in Jharkhand. There was no power cut in Assam for a deficit of only 5 MW,” Sarma said.

“In 2022-23, the deficit of in Assam was even less, 3 MW. At that time, Rajasthan had 190 MW, Uttar Pradesh 780 MW, Maharashtra 2000 MW, Kerala 329 MW, Bihar 1220 MW, Jharkhand 336 MW and West Bengal had a deficit of 225 MW.”

He said: “There was a power problem in Assam for three days. I was also a little nervous. But I overcame the crisis by talking to the Union Power Minister. Assam will get 300 MW of electricity that too at only Rs. 5 per megawatt.”

He presented in the assembly the detailed the continual rise in demand of electricity in Assam in the last few years and it would increase further.

Sarma mentioned that the demand for electricity will increase in line with the development. However, arrangements have been made to purchase electricity from other sources.

He said: “208 MW will be available from the Subanshiri project in January or June next year. 204 MW and 170 MW will be available from the two projects in Bhutan. The state will get another 492 MW from the Satampur project in Uttar Pradesh. In 2028, 1250 MW will be available from Mahanadi project.”

The Chief Minister claimed that the state government has planned in a way that even though the power demand increases steeply with investment projects, Assam will not face any power shortage in the future.

“I also want to mention that electricity is being bought by Assam at a very low price compared to many other states and thus the tariff will also be kept under control,” he added.

