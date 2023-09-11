Student abducted from in front of school in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 11 (IANS) A Class 11 student of a reputed English medium school in south Kolkata was abducted from in front of broad daylight on Monday afternoon.

Police have started investigating the matter while the event has posed serious questions about the safety and security of the city where the student had been abducted in broad daylight during the busy hours of a crowded locality in the busy afternoon hours.

Eye-witnesses told the police officials that on Monday afternoon after the end of the school hours, the student had walked out from the school premises, when suddenly the group of miscreants came in motorcycles and grabbed him.

"The student tried to resist but the miscreants overpowered him because of their numerical supremacy. Then they forced him to sit on one of the motorcycles and vanished from the scene," said an eye-witness.

The cops from the local Lake Police station immediately rushed to the spot and first they checked the CCTV cameras that were installed in the locality. The cops suspect that the abduction was an outcome of some old enmity either with the student or with any of his family members. All the police stations in the city have been alerted and copies of photographs of the abducted student being sent there. Special checking has started at the exit points of the city.

