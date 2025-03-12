Assam has 15 per cent growth rate, higher than national average: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 11 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Assam has the growth rate of 14-15 per cent which is more than the national average.

He also said that Assam has positioned itself as one of the five fastest growing states in the country.

Sarma said, “We are consistently clocking growth rates of 14-15 per cent, which is much more than the national growth of 9-10 per cent. Assam is one of the 5 fastest growing States of the country and the resounding success of Advantage Assam 2.0 speaks volumes about our growth journey.”

Earlier, CM Sarma said that Assam has registered a significant growth in mutual funds in the last five years.

According to him, at least 159 per cent rise in mutual funds in Assam was noticed during the last five years where the investment rose from Rs 11,298 crore to Rs 29,268 crore.

Sarma also claimed that the state has significantly contributed to the growth story of India.

The Chief Minister said, “A mammoth 159 per cent growth of Mutual Funds in Assam in the last 5 years, from Rs 11,298 cr to Rs. 29,268 cr, speaks volumes about the India Growth Story; the trust people of Assam have in our markets and the rise in the incomes of our people.”

Moreover, he also mentioned that Assam was the leading contributor in the mutual funds from the northeastern region during 2020 to 2024.

Sarma also mentioned that Assam is dedicated to aiding in the nation's growth, particularly by providing qualified human resources for a range of industries.

He claimed that the northeast's newfound emotional ties to the rest of the nation, forged under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration, have inspired residents to make even more contributions to the development of the country.

The Chief Minister said that the health infrastructure presented to Assam and other northeastern states in the Amrit Kaal will be a crucial milestone towards the development of the country. This will also help Assam and other North Eastern states to contribute to the development journey of the country.

