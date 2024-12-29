​Assam govt violating state mourning of Manmohan Singh: LoP Debabrata Saikia

Guwahati, Dec 29 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Sunday alleged that the state government has violated the seven-day state mourning in honour of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Saikia also shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention in the matter.

"Late Dr. Manmohan Singh was not just the former Prime Minister of India but was also a coveted Member of the Rajya Sabha from Assam. He had represented the state of Assam from 1991 to 2019 i.e. for more than 28 years. Yet, the Government having declared a 7(seven) day of state mourning from 26.12.2024 to 01.01.2025; was found violating its own decision in complete disregard and disrepute to the legacy of the Late Dr. Manmohan Singh. This was also a violation of the Union Cabinet decision to not hold any state function during the period of state mourning," the senior Congress leader continued.

"The Government of Assam, including its officials were found to be organising and celebrating scheme launches and programmes at the same time when Late Manmohan Singh's funeral was being done and you were attending the funeral. Not only this, instead of observing a state mourning, the Government of Assam was seen to be acting as if it was business as usual," he said.

Saikia argued that government scheme launch events could have been avoided, at least on the day of the funeral of Manmohan Singh.

"This act is very unfortunate while state mourning was declared by the union cabinet presided by you. In this regard, I pray to the conscience of yours to kindly treat this matter with utmost importance and see to it that the State of Assam does duly observe mourning and pays due homage to the legacy of the Late Dr. Manmohan Singh," he mentioned.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a seven-day state mourning.

The CM also mentioned that all official entertainment programmes have been cancelled for the next seven days.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "As a mark of respect to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, Former Prime Minister of India, Government of Assam will observe a period of 7-day state mourning from 26.12.2024 to 01.01.2025. During this period the national flag will fly at half mast at all state government establishments and all official entertainment programmes stand cancelled."

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and renowned economist passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital following a deterioration in his health.

