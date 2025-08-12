Assam govt committed to empower Koch Rajbongshi community: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to empowering the Koch Rajbongshi community through concrete measures aimed at improving socio-economic and educational opportunities while preserving the community’s cultural heritage.

In a post on X, Sarma said his administration was focused on “empowering Assam’s Koch Rajbongshi community with action, not just words,” adding that the government remained committed to working “for the people and of the people.”

He highlighted a series of steps taken over the past four years to strengthen the community’s position in the state’s social and economic framework.

Among the prominent initiatives is the upcoming installation of a grand statue of Bir Chilarai - the revered 16th-century Koch general - in Bongaigaon.

The Chief Minister said the project would serve as a lasting tribute to the bravery and legacy of the Koch Rajbongshi people, inspiring future generations.

In a major legal relief for the community, the state government has withdrawn 28,000 pending cases against Koch Rajbongshi individuals from the Foreigners’ Tribunals.

According to Sarma, the move reflects the administration’s intent to resolve longstanding concerns and remove unnecessary legal hurdles faced by members of the community.

On the development front, the government has earmarked Rs 80.10 crore for targeted projects aimed at uplifting the socio-economic status of the community.

The Chief Minister said the funds would be channelled into initiatives ranging from infrastructure and skill development to cultural preservation.

To enhance access to higher education, the state has introduced dedicated reservations for Koch Rajbongshi students - 22 seats in 12 universities, 58 seats in polytechnic institutes, and 22 seats in engineering colleges.

Sarma said these measures were designed to ensure that students from the community have greater opportunities to pursue technical, professional, and academic careers.

The Chief Minister stressed that these interventions are part of a broader vision to safeguard Assam’s diverse cultural identity while fostering inclusive growth, adding that the government’s approach is rooted in both heritage preservation and future-oriented development.

