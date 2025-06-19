Assam: Five arrested, three policemen suspended for bridge collapse

Guwahati, June 19 (IANS) The Assam Police have arrested five individuals and suspended three police personnel following the collapse of a newly repaired bridge over the Harang River in Cachar district.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, disrupted a crucial link connecting the Barak Valley region with the neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur. The bridge, located on the Silchar-Kalain Road, gave way under the weight of two overloaded trucks that plunged into the river, leaving both drivers injured.

According to officials, no fatalities were reported. Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta confirmed that a case has been registered. Among those arrested are three employees of a central weighbridge approved by the Assam government and two staff members of Bharat Electronics Weighbridge, a Haryana-based construction firm.

In another development, three police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, have been placed under suspension pending a departmental inquiry.

"Disciplinary action has been initiated for allegedly allowing the trucks to pass through the checkpoint," Mahatta said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the bridge collapsed when one of the overloaded vehicles attempted to overtake the other, striking a vulnerable section of the structure.

The collapse has severely disrupted road connectivity between Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts in Barak Valley and the adjoining northeastern states.

In response, authorities have introduced boat services for local commuters and opened two alternate routes for light vehicles. Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav refuted reports suggesting the Barak Valley was completely cut off.

“Connectivity remains intact through alternate routes,” he assured.

Yadav also announced that a pre-fabricated Bailey bridge is being transported from Patna and is expected to be installed within the next two weeks to restore normal traffic.

As investigations continue into the collapse of the newly reopened Harang River bridge in the Cachar district, local residents have pointed fingers at substandard repair work and official negligence.

The bridge, a decades-old structure, had resumed operations just last month following nearly two years of restoration. Residents allege that the bridge was not structurally ready to handle heavy traffic.

“The weight limit was clearly 40 tonnes, yet the trucks were carrying nearly 120 tonnes of stone,” said Farida Parvin Laskar, a member of the zilla parishad.

She added that the vehicles passed through three checkpoints—one located just 50 metres from the collapsed structure—without being stopped or flagged.

The accusations have intensified public scrutiny of both the quality of the repair work and the role of local enforcement authorities in the lead-up to the incident.

