Assam : EC team holds public hearing on delimitation exercise

Guwahati, July 19 (IANS) The full team of the Election Commission arrived in Assam on Wednesday and began the three-day public hearing on the various proposals submitted by different political parties, organisations, and individuals related to the ongoing delimitation exercise of the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

The hearing, that started around 2 p.m.continued till late in the evening.

The EC team will begin the hearing process on Thursday morning.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, abd Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey, and Arun Goel, arrived in Guwahati this morning and began the three-day hearing at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra complex in the city.

Three distinct venues are hosting concurrent hearings, an electoral department official said.

To hear the suggestions from the audience, Kumar, Pandey, and Goel were each present in a separate hall.

The EC will meet and speak with various stakeholders, including as political parties and civil society, during this public hearing to discuss the draft proposals for the delimitation exercise.

Suggestions for the districts of West Karbi Anglong, Chirang, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Kamrup, Udalguri, Karbi Anglong, and Kokrajhar were considered on the first day. On Thursday, comments on the draft will be heard for the districts of Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Karimganj, Darrang, Hailakandi, Cachar, South Salmara, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Dhubri.

