Assam CM's vigilance cell files corruption case against Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuiyan

Guwahati, April 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell filed a case on Tuesday against Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan and 13 other individuals in connection with the MPLAD fund allocation scandal.

The case filed at a special court talks about allegations of corruption and malpractice as primary issues in this case. High-ranking state government officials Sharmistha Bora and Hemanta Dutta are among those implicated.

At least four government officials were suspended earlier on March 18 in connection with the MPLAD fund scandal.

According to sources, money from Bhuyan's MPLAD fund was given to build a road in Barpeta district. However, the money was released prior to completion of 75 per cent of the work which violated the regulations.

The swindle was discovered after an inquiry by the Special Vigilance Cell, which revealed that the four suspended officials signed the bill before 75 per cent of the road construction work was finished.

Sukanya Bora, an additional commissioner for Kamrup, served as the committee's chair.

It has been alleged that the allocated funds were taken out by submitting fictitious bills for the building of three highways, which were never built.

