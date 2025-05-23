Assam CM Sarma meets NIA chief in Delhi

Guwahati, May 23 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sadanand Date, in the national capital on Friday, officials said.

The meeting lasted for about an hour; however, the details of the discussion between CM Sarma and Date have not emerged.

The CM went to the official residence of the NIA chief this morning. According to sources, the discussion might have happened regarding the alleged Pakistan links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, but confirmation was awaited.

Earlier, CM Sarma upped the ante against Gogoi, asking why the Congress MP has not issued any public statement regarding his visits to Pakistan. “I have earlier said that Gaurav Gogoi went to Pakistan and stayed there for 15 days without taking any permission either from the Centre or the state. I believe that he must issue a public statement on the whole matter; however, instead of that, the Congress leader has dodged the questions several times.”

The CM also raised the citizenship issue of Congress MP’s children and said, “He (Gaurav Gogoi) often maintains a good relationship with the media outlets and journalists. Then why has he not said anything about these matters? If he issues statement in public on the topics, we can close the whole chapter easily.”

CM Sarma also mentioned that he would come up with big revelations by September 10. “I would request everybody to have patience till September 10. I will reveal everything before the public,” he added.

The CM doubled down on his explosive allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming the lawmaker had visited Pakistan at the invitation of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country’s top spy agency.

CM Sarma went a step further, declaring that he would step down from his post if any part of his statement is proven false. "Gaurav Gogoi had gone to Pakistan on the invitation of ISI, and after returning had also opposed the purchase of Rafale," he alleged, adding that the visit was for receiving “training” -- a claim he described as “serious”.

Reiterating his stance, the Chief Minister said, “If even a single word of mine is proved wrong, I will resign from the post of Chief Minister.”

He further claimed his government possesses a document from the Pakistan Home Department that purportedly proves Gogoi's visit.

CM Sarma said, “For the first time, I want to say that he went to Pakistan at the invitation of ISI. We have that document. He went there to receive training. It is a serious matter. After this, more considerable action will be taken.”

