Assam CM reviews progress of government schemes in Dibrugarh

Guwahati, Jan 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reviewed the progress of various Central and state government schemes at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh, receiving detailed feedback from senior officials on their implementation and steps taken for the development of the Jonai co-district.

In Monday's meeting, CM Sarma reviewed various ongoing initiatives for the development of the Jonai co-district.

He directed the Revenue Department to begin the process of forming a new revenue circle to expedite land-related services for the public.

He also provided recommendations for establishing a new development block to ensure the swift growth of rural areas.

Discussions were held regarding Mission Basundhara 3.0, with a focus on utilising excess land in Dhemaji as a land bank for government development projects, and the Chief Minister instructed the concerned department to guide District Commissioner Bikram Kairi in this regard.

CM Sarma instructed the Forest Department to implement afforestation measures for the proper utilisation of newly available areas following the construction of embankments along the Brahmaputra River.

Additionally, he reviewed ongoing works under the Public Works Department and issued directives to expedite the construction of bridges over the Jelom River and on the road from Nepalibasti to College Tiniali.

The Chief Minister also urged the Power Department to prioritise electrification in remote areas still without electricity.

In education, he recommended upgrading upper primary schools to higher secondary schools or merging them with nearby ones to reduce student dropout rates.

He called for measures to convert the Simen Chapori health centre into a full-fledged hospital.

In Monday's meeting, Chief Minister Sarma reviewed the procurement process for paddy and mustard from farmers, urging the acceleration of paddy procurement and proactive measures for mustard.

He also directed the relevant department to monitor student attendance at Anganwadi centres.

The law and order situation in the Jonai co-district and the submission of charge sheets were discussed.

Chief Minister Sarma told senior police authorities to ensure the timely and efficient submission of charge sheets by police officers during criminal investigations.

Additionally, he emphasised strong measures to prevent criminal activities, including child marriage.

Reviewing various departmental activities, he instructed that all schemes be implemented within the designated timeframe to benefit the public.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.