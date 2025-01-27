38th National Games: Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Kerala win in Beach Handball on Day 1

Shivpuri (Tehri), Jan 27 (IANS) Host Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Kerala made a winning start in the Beach Handball League matches of the 38th National Games, which commenced on Monday at the Sand Beach in this Uttarakhand town, delivering an action-packed start in both men's and women's categories.

In the men's section, host team Uttarakhand dominated Telangana with a 2-0 victory in a Pool A encounter. Dinesh scored 14 goals, while Bhupender Singh added 13 in Uttarakhand’s commanding performance, defeating Telangana by 17-6 and 19-12.

In another match in the same group, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) secured a commanding 2-0 win against Jharkhand. In Pool B, Uttar Pradesh outplayed Andhra Pradesh 2-0 while Rajasthan defeated Goa by the same scoreline.

In the women’s category, Maharashtra outperformed Uttarakhand, securing a 2-0 win in Pool A, while Haryana triumphed over Assam with an identical 2-0 score.

In Pool B, Chhattisgarh edged past West Bengal 2-1 in a closely contested match whereas Kerala sealed a 2-0 win against Goa. Kerala’s Meera Krishna displayed an exceptional performance, scoring 17 goals as the team defeated Goa 17-5 and 17-0.

The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand will be declared open on Tuesday while competitions in some sports started a day earlier. Competitions in a majority of sports will start on January 29 with swimming events starting at the nearby Haldwani. Kho kho and basketball will commence on Tuesday. Competitions in triathlon events commenced on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand on January 28, 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

More than 10,000 athletes, coaches and officials from different states, Union Territories and institutions are expected to compete in medal events at the National Games. Organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the 38th National Games will feature 32 sports as well as four demonstration events.

