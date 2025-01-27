MP Guv engages with PM Jan Man Yojana beneficiaries

Raisen, Jan 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel interacted with members of the Scheduled Tribe community in the village of Chilwaha in Raisen district on Monday.

During this interaction, the Governor discussed with the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Jan Man Yojana and the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana. He also inspected the new houses built under the scheme.

Expressing happiness over the successful implementation of these schemes, Governor Mangubhai Patel stated that the effective execution of these programmes is bringing positive changes in the lives of citizens and improving their standard of living, adding that the Scheduled Tribe community is now becoming part of the mainstream society.

"I am very happy to see you all here. I am happy to see your homes. I want to thank you for the cleanliness in this area. I also want to thank you for supporting the government’s efforts, both the state and central governments, who have done great work. They have created good plans that are benefiting you," he said.

During the programme, the Governor also encouraged the villagers to motivate their children to pursue education.

On this occasion, Collector Arvind Dubey, SP Pankaj Pandey, District Panchayat CEO Anju Pawan Bhadoria, and other administrative officials, along with a large number of beneficiaries, were also present.

Beneficiary Shyam Bai of the Prime Minister’s Jan Man Yojana and the Housing Scheme shared: "Our homes were made of mud, and we had to face many difficulties. We had to cover them with leaves and a cloth. The rain caused us great trouble. Now that we have a concrete house, we are very happy. I also want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are getting all the benefits of government schemes, and the Modi government has taken special care of us. The government has not given us any reason to complain."

Beneficiary Daula Bai said: "Earlier, we had to live in huts. When the Modi government thought about us, we got homes. Now we are living with dignity. We are receiving government benefits without any discrimination. I would like to express my gratitude to the Modi government."

Female beneficiary Narbadi Bai shared: "We are getting housing, water, and electricity. Earlier, we had to live in slums, and not having a concrete house created many difficulties. Since we started receiving the benefits of Modi government schemes, we are now living a better life. We want to thank PM Modi."

