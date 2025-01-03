Assam CM instructs MLAs to monitor implementation of govt beneficiary schemes

Guwahati, Jan 3 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the party MLAs to implement the government beneficiary schemes and ensure that the benefits reach the people sitting at the last row of the society.

The panchayat elections are going to be held in the state this year and the Assembly election will happen in 2026. The BJP is gearing up for the polls and has entrusted ministers with election management in different places.

CM Sarma instructed the MLAs to emphasize good performance in the panchayat polls. He also mentioned that the performance in the panchayat elections in their constituencies will decide the ticket distribution in the 2026 Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister also said that some MLAs may not be given tickets for the Assembly polls. He met the party MLAs and discussed with them regarding panchayat and next year’s Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma recently refuted the claims of influx of Hindus from Bangladesh due to unrest in the neighbouring country saying that the security forces in the state could not detect any Hindu Bangladeshi infiltrator in the last five months.

CM Sarma said, “We have put the security forces on high alert at the international border following the unrest in Bangladesh to check infiltration. The police have detected a good number of illegal immigrants daily along the international border; however, no Hindu infiltrator from Bangladesh was arrested in the last five months.”

The Chief Minister argued that Hindu community people immigrated from Bangladesh 30 or 40 years ago and the rest of the people have been living in the neighbouring country for different reasons. “Most of the Hindu community people, who had the desire to cross the border and come to India, had come here 30 or 40 years ago. The rest of the minority people have been living in Bangladesh despite facing large-scale atrocities in the neighbouring country. I guess they have their own reasons for staying there -- may be a love for the soil or patriotism towards Bangladesh,” he said.

CM Sarma also stated that the Bangladeshi infiltration spiked up in the last few months due to the collapse of the textile industry in the neighbouring country leaving many jobless there.

