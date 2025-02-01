Assam CM hails Centre's decision to set up urea plant in Namrup

Guwahati, Feb 1 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Centre for announcing the establishment of a urea plant in Namrup, Dibrugarh district, as part of the Union Budget 2025.

During her Union Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed plans for a new urea plant in Namrup with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes, aimed at strengthening fertiliser supply in the region.

Taking to X, Sarma called it a "historic day" for Assam. "Union Budget 2025 has announced a 12.7 lakh MT urea plant in Namrup, a long-standing demand of the people of Assam," he wrote.

Highlighting its significance, he added, "After the semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, this urea facility will be a game changer for the entire North East. It will not only help us achieve self-sufficiency in fertiliser availability but also better channelise our natural gas resources."

Expressing gratitude, Sarma further stated, "On behalf of the people of Assam, my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji."

Presenting the NDA government's second full Budget of its third term, and her eighth consecutive one, FM Sitharaman reiterated the government's commitment to boosting fertiliser production.

"To further augment urea supply, a plant with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes will be set up in Namrup," she announced in Parliament.

She also emphasised the government's ongoing efforts in the fertiliser sector, stating that three dormant urea plants in the Eastern region had been revived.

The announcement comes amid continued discussions between Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister JP Nadda regarding the expansion of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) in Namrup, which has been a key player in the region’s fertiliser industry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.