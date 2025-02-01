Actress Regina Cassandra completes jungle hike all by herself

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Regina Cassandra, who will next be seen playing a pivotal role in director Magizh Thirumeni’s ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, has disclosed that she has for the first time completed a forest/jungle hike all by herself.

Writing all about it on her social media timeline, Regina said, “With the onset of January came a lot of shedding. Growing pains never seize to surprise. I started the year with a hike up Bukit Bendara. I have hiked through forests/jungles before but for the first time, I did one alone (sans guide also).”

Stating that this strong sense of spending time by herself, doing the things she loves, had been occupying her mind for a while, the actress asked, “Could I do the things I loved all by myself and still love it for the joy it brings me or do I only find joy in these things because I can do it with people/for people.”

She further asked, “Would I be plagued by loneliness if I ventured out there on my own? How long would I have to do things by myself till I feel the need to do it with someone else?”

Stating that the month of January had brought with it a learning of all sorts, the actress said,”Letting go yet not giving up has been the main theme of January. My take away from this month: your energy is your currency. Alsoooo, Pi Mai Pi Mai tang tu.”

On the work front, Regina’s eagerly awaited film ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, is to hit screens on February 6 this year. The actress will be seen playing actor Arjun’s wife in the film that revolves around the search a husband undertakes for his wife who goes missing while on a trip.

