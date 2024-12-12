Assam CM confident of achieving peace in B'desh through diplomatic intervention

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday exuded confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure the safety of minority Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh through diplomatic negotiations.

While speaking to media persons after offering prayers at the famous Jagannath temple at Puri, CM Sarma said, "Whatever happening with Hindus in Bangladesh is highly condemnable and a matter of concern. One can witness how minorities are being protected in India. The Hindus and other minority communities are not safe in Pakistan and Bangladesh. I am confident that PM Modi will work for the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh through diplomatic channels."

He also added that the Indian government is standing with the Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that PM Modi has recently sent Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Dhaka for negotiations.

CM Sarma expressed confidence that PM Modi's diplomatic initiative would bring peace to Bangladesh.

Reacting to a query on opposition parties' silence on the issue, the Chief Minister alleged that Congress and its allies have never stood for Hindus.

He also held the opposition parties responsible for the instability inside India.

CM Sarma also noted that the Assam Police, CRPF, and the BSF are working tirelessly to check the infiltration of Bangladeshis into India.

He, however, emphasised that the issue of illegal infiltration from Bangladesh can't be addressed successfully until the West Bengal government cooperates.

The Chief Minister also advocated nationwide implementation of NRC to check illegal infiltration.

"I believe there should be a nationwide NRC. Yesterday, we decided in Assam that anyone applying for an Aadhaar card must have their name in the NRC. Through NRC, we can easily identify who is an intruder and who is an Indian," CM Sarma added.

He also spoke in support of the implementation of the 'One Nation, One Poll' initiative in the country.

"'One Nation, One Election' should be implemented. If the report of Ramnath Kovind is accepted, we can have one election for both the Centre and states by 2029. This proposal needs to be passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with a two-thirds majority, and I am confident that the Prime Minister will achieve this," CM Sarma said.

The senior BJP leader also asserted that the BJP government in Odisha is performing well and will be in power for the next 50 years.

