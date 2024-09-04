Assam BJP aims to include 60 lakh members in party, increase strength by 20 pc

Guwahati, Sep 4 (IANS) The Assam unit of the BJP has set a target of including at least 60 lakh members in the party’s fold in the ongoing membership drive that was kicked off by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A senior party leader told IANS on Wednesday: “This time, our target is to increase the membership of the party by 20 per cent in the state. We will give special emphasis to youths who are between 18 and 25 years. This includes a substantial number of boys and girls who either study in college or in a university. Youths have immense potential and they are the future of our nation. We want young people to associate themselves with BJP and work in the nation-building process.”

The state unit has been aiming to achieve 60 lakh members this time, which is up by 20 per cent from the previous time.

Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita said: “In BJP, every six years, the party membership is renewed. The central leadership sets a target for members across the country. This time, a target of 10 crore was fixed by the top leadership. Accordingly, in Assam, our target is to associate 60 lakh members with the party and we have been confident of achieving this.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma also advised the party workers to emphasise including youths who are between 18 and 25 years of age.

“Our party does not fight college or university elections. However, there is no bar in making them members of our party. I urge the block-level workers to give emphasis on including youths in BJP. They can take forward our mission for this country in future,” he mentioned.

Sarma further stated: “The BJP is now the strongest force in the world. It has been only possible due to the immense strength of our party workers. In our party, nobody asks about the identities of the father or mother of a karyakarta. The BJP only requires dedication for Bharat Mata, hard work and confidence of a party worker.”

