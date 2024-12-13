‘Asli’ Sonakshi shares a glimpse of herself in ‘golden hour’

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha tagged herself as “asli Sona” as she flaunted her perfect skin in the “golden hour”.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself looking stunning in a white turtleneck outfit. She completed her look with soft make-up, curled lashes and nude lips. She chose to keep her hair open.

In the images, the sun’s rays are softly falling on the actress’s face adding an extra tinge of gold to her perfect skin.

“Asli Sona in Golden hour,” she wrote as the caption.

Recently, the actress celebrated her husband Zaheer Iqbal's first birthday after their wedding. She posted photos with Zaheer from their many holidays on Instagram.

"After your mom, im the happiest you were born! Even happier that i married you Happy Birthday best boy - I love you (sic)," wrote Sonakshi Sinha, while wishing her husband on Instagram.

Sonakshi and Zaheer first crossed paths at a party hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Both actors began their careers with Salman; Sonakshi made her debut alongside him in the blockbuster "Dabangg," while Zaheer debuted in Salman Khan’s home production "Notebook." The couple is said to have dated for seven years and lived together for a year before finally tying the knot.

Sonakshi began dating Zaheer in 2017, and the couple starred together in the 2022 film "Double XL." They got married in an intimate ceremony on June 23 of this year, surrounded by family and industry colleagues.

The couple wed in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. They celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in the Philippines and shared glimpses from the celebration on social media.

The actress captioned the post: "We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most – RECOVER!!!"

