Asia’s high-altitude snow run in Himachal on March 23

Chandigarh, March 18 (IANS) The fourth edition of the Snow Marathon Lahaul, Asia’s only and the world’s highest snow marathon at an altitude of 11,000 feet, will take place on March 23.

It will be held in Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, announced officials on Monday.

This unique event challenges long-distance and ultra-runners in extreme conditions. This year’s marathon will see the participation by over 300 participants across the country, competing in four categories -- 42 km (Full Marathon), 21 km (Half Marathon), 10 km, and 5 km.

The event is a key part of India’s global representation in high-altitude snow marathons for attracting top endurance athletes and adventure enthusiasts.

The event has seen strong participation from the Indian Army and the Indian Navy in previous editions. This year, the Indian Air Force Adventure Team with 20 runners are taking this challenge.

The Indian Army is sending 25 elite runners, including athletes from the Ladakh Scouts, Dogra and Kumaon Regiments.

Additionally, paramilitary forces like the ITBP and the SSB would compete alongside elite runners and outdoor athletes.

Speaking about the run, Col (retd) Arun Natrajan, event organizer, highlighted the environmental significance of the event.

“Lahaul’s winter landscape offers a thrilling experience for runners and adventurers. However, the melting glaciers and diminishing snowfall are urgent concerns. We hope this event raises awareness about the need for immediate action to protect our fragile environment,” Col Natarajan said here.

High-altitude trainer Sachin Sharma described the race as a one-of-a-kind experience for outdoor and endurance runners.

“It’s the only race in India that offers a challenging run in snow while allowing participants to engage with the region’s rich culture and traditions,” he said.

Event founder Gaurav Schimar emphasized the marathon’s environmental message. “While the race is designed for extreme outdoor sports enthusiasts, its core purpose is to highlight the ecological challenges faced by the Himalayas and the Trans-Himalayan region.”

