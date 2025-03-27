ASI dies by suicide in Bihar’s Gaya

Gaya, March 27 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Bihar Police, Neeraj Kumar, allegedly died by suicide using his service revolver at the police lines in Bihar’s Gaya district on Thursday morning, an official said.

Kumar, a native of Shringarpur village under Suryagarha police station in Lakhisarai district, had been posted at Mufassil police station in Gaya for the past one and a half years. He was residing in the police lines and had rejoined duty on Tuesday after a 39-day leave. Upon his return, he reported to the Mufassil police station SHO to request his duty allocation.

According to Bihar Police Men’s Association Executive President Vishwajit Singh, Kumar was reportedly under immense stress, both domestic and departmental.

"On Wednesday night, police personnel were watching an IPL match. After the match ended, everyone went to sleep. On Thursday morning, they found Kumar lying dead on the lawn in a pool of blood. He had a gunshot wound to the temple, and his service revolver was found nearby," Singh said.

The incident was immediately reported to senior officials. SSP Anand Kumar visited the scene and initiated a thorough investigation.

DSP Dharmendra Bharti confirmed that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team had been called to collect samples from the spot.

"We have also informed Kumar's family members. Their statements may provide insight into whether he was experiencing any personal distress," Bharti added.

Sources indicated that Kumar had been suffering from persistent arm pain due to volleyball practice, which had reportedly worsened over time.

"The pain was adding to his stress and could have been a contributing factor," said a source familiar with the matter.

The police are awaiting the FSL report and family statements to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

"Kumar’s body has been sent for post-mortem, which will be conducted in the presence of his family members," Bharti said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.