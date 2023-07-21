The Ashok's two-day event to celebrate goodness of mango in culinary delights

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) It's time to celebrate the mango, the king of fruits, which is universally adored. To honor this beloved summer fruit, The Ashok in Chanakyapuri is hosting a delightful two-day mango culinary festival on World Mango Day, starting on July 22.

Prior to the main event, an exclusive curtain raiser was held, offering a tantalising glimpse of the mango-infused gastronomic delights crafted by The Ashok's chefs.

Kick-starting with a refreshing, sweet-sour Aam Panna, it set the mood for a delectable culinary journey centered around mangoes.

The occasion took an enchanting turn as everyone embarked on a guided tour of The Ashok Lawns, a picturesque sanctuary showcasing an extensive array of 350 tree species.

Engaging in a truly unique experience, the guests were invited to handpick their beloved summer fruits directly from the trees.

After the tour, the guests were treated to a meticulously designed four-course meal, presenting a delectable assortment of dishes inspired by the flavours of mango.

As interesting as the menu looked, it did not fail to surprise the guests. It featured exquisite dishes like Mango Arabola, Kache Aam Ki Biryani with Rogani Gravy, Spaghetti in Mango Saffron Sauce, Grilled Chicken with Mango Avocado Salsa, and Ambia Fish Curry with Steamed Rice.

Serving as a delightful finale, guests were treated to Mango Cheesecake and Mango Amaranth Phirni, satisfying their sweet tooth.

"We are thrilled to announce that The Samavar, our coffee shop at The Ashok, will be hosting a two-day mango festival starting on July 22nd," said Rajiv Nair, General Manager, The Ashok.

"This festival is our way of celebrating World Mango Day and is sure to be heaven for all mango lovers. We will have a wide selection of mouth-watering mango-infused delicacies, showcasing the extraordinary versatility of this tropical fruit," he added.

