Ashok Gehlot has no moral right to speak on phone tapping: Union Minister Shekhawat

Jaipur, Feb 14 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday strongly criticised former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the phone tapping issue, saying he has no moral right to discuss it.

During an informal media interaction at his residence, the minister said that under Gehlot's tenure, phone tapping was conducted in a way that, if he had made such accusations, it might have been seen as mere political rhetoric.

However, he pointed out that Gehlot's own Office on Special Duty, Lokesh Sharma, had submitted a statement in a Delhi court confirming the occurrence of phone tapping.

Shekhawat alleged that Gehlot not only authorised the phone tapping but also ordered its illegal leak.

"Those who have committed such acts have no right to raise fingers at others," he remarked.

On Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about the Maha Kumbh and Congress leaders participating in the sacred ritual at the Sangam, Shekhawat criticised the party's inconsistent stance. He accused Congress of reacting negatively to important events and then backtracking.

Recalling the party's response to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Union Minister Shekhawat said, "When the vaccine was introduced, Congress leaders called it the BJP's vaccine and questioned its credibility. They spread misinformation about the lack of clinical trials. However, when the time came, they secretly got vaccinated."

He further added that Congress leaders avoided posting their vaccination photos on social media to conceal their earlier stance.

Union Minister Shekhawat emphasised that people visit Kumbh with faith to seek spiritual cleansing.

"Those who question the significance of Kumbh may never get a chance to rid themselves of their burdens," he remarked.

On Rajasthan's upcoming budget, he expressed confidence that it would be historic, after the last year's inclusive budget.

Discussing the Maha Kumbh, Union Minister Shekhawat highlighted the unprecedented turnout.

"Every day, new records are being set. Over 50 crore devotees have already taken a dip at the Sangam, marking a world record," he said.

He predicted that global experts in event management and crowd control would study this Kumbh as a case study in the future.

Addressing the ongoing protests in Parliament over proposed changes to the Waqf Board laws, he criticised the opposition's stance.

He claimed that those resisting the amendments are individuals who have misused religious and community properties for personal gain.

"The opposition is trying to disrupt social harmony by protesting these reforms," he said.

He clarified that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has already reviewed the matter thoroughly. The JPC represents all parties and is a microcosm of Parliament. The report has been prepared after detailed discussions. When it is tabled and debated in the Lok Sabha, everyone will have the opportunity to present their views," the Union Minister assured.

